Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday January 9, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday January 9, 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, are you ready for a week of great serenity? Over the next few hours you will enjoy a great energy that will remain constant over the next few weeks. In short, an excellent period for you. No renunciation of a relationship or a feeling on the horizon. With favorable Mars, Jupiter and Venus, even love can become the protagonist again.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 9 January 2023), your nature is conservative and you know it well. Even towards emotions and ideas, but for some time something has changed, so much so that there are those who have decided to revolutionize their lives. If there has been a separation it is recovery time.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you are wondering if you are doing the right thing… Do you want an answer? Look for it. The stars can only help you do that. The problem is that along the way you have run into some obstacles both in love and at work. The month of January will be a testing ground for all relationships that have had serious problems in the past, which is why you need to try to fix everything as soon as possible.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, during the next few hours of this early January you may have doubts because you don’t know what a third person who could be a boss, or someone who has made you uncomfortable, wants to do. It will be necessary to make the best of a bad situation in many situations or choices. Courage, you can easily do it.

ALL PAUL FOX HOROSCOPES

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 9 January 2023), you love to be admired because you need your audience. In this period the astral picture brings particular success, especially with others. This is the right time to close relationships that don’t work to start new ones. Courage, turn your life around.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, many are not really happy with the relationship they are in at this time in their lives. Love needs an overhaul: go look and touch all problems with the intention of solving them.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JANUARY 9, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: a week of great serenity is starting. Over the next few hours you will enjoy great energy.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces