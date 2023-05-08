Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, May 8, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday 8 May 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the moon brings good emotions on this day so try to be less critical than usual. At work you have to be cautious and don’t overdo it. You risk making mistakes which you will then pay dearly for.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 8 May 2023), in love it would be better to avoid discussions and think about it before speaking. Everything is going well at work, just pay attention to expenses. In fact, lately you have spent beyond your means and now you are paying the consequences.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, this is a great time for couples who love each other. Jupiter especially helps to make long-term projects. At work, freelancers are favored by the stars. You will be able to achieve great things and demonstrate what you are made of.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, if you have experienced some tension in love you will be able to resolve it and understand its causes. At work you need more attention and try to understand what you really want. Only in this way will you know how to achieve great things. On the other hand, you have broad shoulders, you just have to be more daring.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 8 May 2023), new meetings are favored on this day, so let yourself go and be more open with others. At work, seek tranquility so keep your rebellious spirit at bay.

FISH

Dear Pisces, in love the moon is opposite so there may be some minor discomfort in love but nothing serious. At work you need patience because great satisfactions will come. Just have a little patience if not everything is going according to plan for now.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MAY 8, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Libra: with this moon you cannot fail to achieve great things, take advantage of it. In love you have to roll up your sleeves.

