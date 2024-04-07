Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 8 April 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Monday 8 April 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, there will be a lot of nervousness and very little will be enough to make you lose your temper… Try to contain yourself at least at work… As for love, you feel that something is wrong. Use your head… Don't overdo it and act calmly and moderately, everything will go well.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Monday 8 April 2024), you will have Uranus opposed by Mars and Saturn. This will bring you negative news on the work front… However, everything is calm in love. You can start planning something special with your partner for the future.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you will want to dedicate yourself more to your affections than to work. There will be some work problems, but you will be able to overcome them without effort. Minor stuff. In short, go straight on your way. Successes and goals are within reach, you will be able to seize them with enthusiasm.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, very special days await you in which you will be called to reflect. You don't feel fully satisfied with your life, both in terms of work and love. Grit your teeth. It will pass, but you have to want it. Goodwill is the first weapon.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Monday 8 April 2024), you will finally have the opportunity to reap the fruits of what you have recently sown. The discussion applies both on an economic and moral level. Love, for now, takes a back seat… Be careful though because your partner could get nervous.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, Mars and Saturn could bring out some uncomfortable truths. You will also have to try to think about your mistakes and hope to remain on good terms with the people involved. Do it for you and for them. In short, a little self-esteem and optimism will be the basis for achieving something special.

TODAY'S LUCKY SIGN, 8 APRIL 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Gemini: you will want to think more about your affections. Some small problems at work.

