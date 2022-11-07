Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 7 November 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making the horoscope, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox foresee for today? Here are the forecasts Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday, November 7, 2022, for signs Aries, Taurus, Gemini , Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in the sentimental field for a long time things have not gone as you would like. The obstacles are not lacking, from all points of view. Try to stay calm and if you have argued with your partner, talk to each other and clarify. At a professional level there will be excellent prospects in the next year, be patient a little longer.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Monday 7 November 2022), a really stressful morning awaits you, so be careful. Fortunately, from the afternoon things improve, have patience. Avoid arguments with your partner and try to understand what your priorities are. Good opportunities at work, especially for those who have their own business.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, excellent prospects on the sentimental front. Take advantage of it, especially if you are single and looking for a soul mate. There have been problems in the past, but now things seem to have improved. On the working front, you carry out an idea that you consider winning and your projects in general.

THE HOROSCOPE OF PAUL FOX 2022

CANCER

Dear Cancers, November is certainly not a favorable month on the sentimental front. If you are single, therefore, wait before embarking on new adventures. You may regret it. In fact, tensions are skyrocketing. On the work front, those who did not believe in your potential in the past will now have to change their mind. Prove your worth.

ALL THE HOROSCOPES OF PAOLO FOX

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 7 November 2022), you can carry on your projects with enthusiasm. In general, you are experiencing a very complex period on the sentimental front. At a professional level, try to stay calm and use a little diplomacy, even if it’s not your forte. If some people are no longer close to you, perhaps it is appropriate to remove them from your life.

AFFINITIES FOR COUPLES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the Moon will be favorable. Take advantage of it! In love you are no longer agitated as in the past few days. You have rediscovered a serenity that will also be evident in all the other areas of your life. Pay attention to expenses: at the end of the year you could have huge ones, so start saving.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to horoscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Gemini: a golden period continues for you both in love and at work.

TODAY’S FORECASTS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND FISH