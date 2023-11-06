Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 6 November 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday 6 November 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the week that starts today, November 6, 2023, will be very positive for you. Only a few small problems possible between Thursday and Friday. Try to concentrate more on work even if you just want to stay at home under the covers during this period.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 6 November 2023), your week won’t be the best but it won’t be so tragic either… Pay attention to Tuesday and Wednesday which will mostly be subdued. If you have projects to complete, don’t do it in these two days.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDANT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, some slightly up-and-down days await you: pay particular attention to the days of Wednesday and Thursday which will see you particularly anxious and subdued. The remaining days will be good, with today and Sunday where you will be at the top both in work and in love.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, all in all good days await you both at work and in terms of love. Everything will go smoothly except for Friday and Saturday when you might feel down. Calm and cold-blooded. Try not to overdo the words…

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 6 November 2023), the week will open for you not in the best way but the central part will really not be despised. So take advantage of the central part to dedicate yourself to love and work. To make big steps forward.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, over the next few hours of this Monday 6 November 2023 you will experience complicated, tiring moments. They will be hours to keep under control. But don’t worry: as time passes everything will improve with the peak being reached between Thursday and the weekend.

PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, NOVEMBER 6, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one dshe Libra: the week that starts today will be very positive for you.

TODAY’S PREDICTIONS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO