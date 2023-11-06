Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 6 November 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday 6 November 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the week that opens today, November 6, 2023, will be quite good even if divided into two very distinct parts: a first part not exactly at the top and to be kept under observation; a second to be fully enjoyed.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 6 November 2023), the day will be characterized by positivity and full of positive moments for you. These will be truly top-notch hours thanks to the positive influence of the Moon in your sign. Courage. Take action.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, a week of perfection awaits you since you are among the best signs of the week. In particular, Wednesday will be a wonderful day for you both in love and in work. What more could you want?

CANCER

Dear Cancer, during the next few hours of this Monday 6 November 2023 everything will go swimmingly. But not only. During the week you will enjoy excellent days, in some cases worth remembering. In particular, on Friday you will also have the Moon in your sign and things will really get better in all areas, even in the sentimental one.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 6 November 2023), a good week awaits you to fully enjoy. But the best will come at the weekend when the Moon will enter your sign bringing many good things both in work and in love.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, for you the week will be divided into two parts: one positive and the other negative. And the negative one will be precisely the one that will coincide with the weekend. On Saturday and Sunday do little or nothing if possible. The first part of the week will be fine.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, NOVEMBER 6, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: over the next few hours everything will go swimmingly.

