Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, March 6, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox's horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox's horoscope todayMonday 6 March 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, during the week starting today – Monday 6 March – you will be very enthusiastic and things will go very well at work thanks to your diplomacy, elegance and intelligence. In love there will be no conflicts with your partner… Bite your tongue, don’t overdo it…

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 6 March 2023), a week dedicated to work is expected for you. Hold on for a while longer: the best days will be those between Thursday and Friday since the Moon will stay in your sign.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, during the next few hours of this March you will have to pay attention to possible mistakes that could cause you damage. You and your partner will end up organizing something interesting to do for Easter or next summer. There you will fully recover from the fatigue you are accumulating.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, during today – March 6, 2023 – you will have a great desire to get busy especially in love but be careful not to dwell on a relationship that ended badly. During the days of Thursday and Friday you will have to be careful of some people and possible pitfalls.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 6 March 2023), what is about to begin will be a very agitated week for you and you will have to be careful not to lose patience. Which usually happens easily to you… Take advantage of this week to put your accounts in order and to reorganize your home.

FISH

Dear Pisces, in love and in the family you can make special requests. As far as work is concerned, this week, which starts today, will be a good week to establish new collaborations, close deals or settle accounts.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MARCH 6, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Pisces: in love and/or in the family you can make special requests.

