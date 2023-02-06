Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday February 6, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday February 6, 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, during the next few hours of this Monday 6 February 2023, be serene and do not let yourself be blocked by some misunderstanding and tension. Today will not be the ideal day for love reconciliations. Be careful, anxiety could prevail over the will to do. Take life with philosophy even if you experience negative emotions. Think positive.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 6 February 2023), over the next few days of this February you will be able to manage anger better than in the past. You will want to do more, even if from an economic point of view you will not feel at all calm, perhaps due to too many expenses incurred in the recent past … You must be patient and not allow the negative phase to block your projects or plans for the future.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you must put aside prejudices and fears, in love there are no guarantees. Widen your circle and meet new people, maybe you’ll find what you’ve been looking for for a long time… Are you already in a couple? On the other hand, those who already cultivate a feeling can demonstrate their ability to love, to think deeply about their partner.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, during these hours of Monday February 6, 2023 Venus is in your sign and brings you more energy. Even if you’re in a wonderful relationship, there may have been some bumps in your journey. Don’t give us weight, and don’t let yourself be dragged into possible conflicting situations. Courage!

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 6 February 2023), travel, relationships and friendships will be favoured. By nature you also need to isolate yourself from time to time and reflect on your life. A profitable phase for meetings and an important day for feelings. Courage. Throw yourself into the fray.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you don’t have many economic resources at this time, but the time has come to act. In reality, you are also a little tired of what has happened in the recent past. Force your hand. You must be aware that in undertaking projects you can collide but this shouldn’t stop you.

