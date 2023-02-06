Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday February 6, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday February 6, 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, be careful: don’t let uncomfortable third parties enter the couple who could aggravate the situation, especially in these tense hours… If the relationship is not going well, it is probably because there is a lack of serenity and maybe there are other priorities in your life. Take stock of the situation and be patient.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 6 February 2023), try to explore your emotions thoroughly over the next few hours. There is a lot of lost time to make up for since other commitments and thoughts have taken over in the recent past: work and economic issues in the first place. Space for love.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, good news in love is expected for you: recently there was a problem which, however, fortunately, you managed to solve easily. Things are much better now and it shows. Different speech regarding work where the situation is difficult. Decisions need to be made. Jupiter in opposition makes everything more complicated, causing agitation and malaise that absolutely must be mitigated. Roll up your sleeves.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, many of you during the next few hours of this Monday – February 6 – will be nervous.. Some relationships are in crisis and unfortunately in February it will be difficult to recover, especially if you have someone who wants things you are not convinced of…

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 6 February 2023), a day awaits you in which you can do a lot. Evaluate each proposal to do more, be less self-centered and listen to others. Open your ears. Love is favorable, especially the stories born in the last two months are good. Courage!

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, in love you take things slowly, on the other hand you are not people who immediately fall in love unconditionally, unless you feel a great physical attraction. Several projects are planned for the coming weeks of this February. Venus and Saturn in favorable aspect will help you make peace in love.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: evaluate every proposal to do more, be less self-centered and know-it-all and listen to others.

