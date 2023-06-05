Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday June 5, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libra, if you are not satisfied with something then take the first step to change it. Waiting will do no good. Things don’t happen by chance or luck, you have to deserve it. Only in this way will you make a change in your life. Roll up your sleeves.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 5 June 2023), in love you must learn to understand what you really want and behave accordingly. It’s a fairly flat moment at work but it will soon get better.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the day is a bit emotionally demanding but with the help of trusted people you will be able to face it in the best possible way. Commit yourself and you will see that everything works out. Only with sacrifice and patience will things turn in your favor, you have to give more.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the moon helps you manage your emotions better. At work you want something more but it’s up to you to commit yourself. Roll up your sleeves and you will see that everything is fine. You will be able to achieve great things. Don’t get anxious if something doesn’t go according to plan right away.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 5 June 2023), this is a bit of a stressful period but don’t throw yourself down. With the right effort you will be able to do everything. Commit yourself and you will see that everything works out.

FISH

Dear Pisces, bring out your innate patience because you will need it. At work there are many innovations to be seized on the fly. However, do not rush and evaluate the pros and cons before making hasty decisions. You will be able to achieve great things and get great satisfaction.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JUNE 5, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Capricorn: learn to better manage the emotions that pervade you. Otherwise you risk making mistakes or saying a few words too many.

