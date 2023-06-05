Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday June 5, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday June 5th 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the day starts with a little tiredness, you feel a little dull and you need someone’s push. Try not to shut yourself up at home but to be with those who love you. Only those who love and want you can understand what’s wrong or your suffering when you face a bad period.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 5 June 2023), everything is going well both in terms of love and work without peaks of ups and downs. If you are going to change something in your life, take action, it all depends on you alone.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you are feeling in love like never before these past few days. Enjoy these beautiful emotions without thinking too much. At work you need more concentration. You will be able to achieve great things. Roll up your sleeves and you will see that you can take away great satisfactions.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in love everything seems difficult lately but you have to learn to face even the moments of adversity. At work, you make decisions based only on what you really want.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 5 June 2023), there are many thoughts but you must not lose your ambition both in love and at work. You can achieve more, but you are not a sign that gives up easily.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, from a love point of view you should listen to the advice of some good friends. At work, it’s best not to stir things up too much. Someone will try to put a spoke in your wheels, but you go straight on your way.

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Gemini: never have you felt so much in love.

