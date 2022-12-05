Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, December 5, 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday December 5, 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, over the next few hours of this Monday 5 December 2022 there will be good and beautiful news both in love and at work. For you it promises not only a good day but also a good week. The most positive days will be those at the beginning and, in particular, today. Courage. Enjoy it.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 5 December 2022), good days await you both in love and in work. It won’t be like this over the weekend so enjoy the moment and recharge your batteries in a good mood and energy.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a very positive start to the week awaits you: excellent days to be lived to the fullest. From today – Monday 5 December 2022 – you will have Mercury in your sign. But be careful: in the middle of the week the wind will change for the worse…

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you will have a good week especially during the weekend. It’s still a bit away, it’s true. But don’t worry: the days from Monday to Thursday will also be good. Pay attention instead to the days of Tuesday and Wednesday. Bite your tongue to avoid arguments.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 5 December 2022), a fairly complex period is coming… Make the most of the only two days that are certainly excellent, namely Wednesday and Saturday. Instead, you will slow down on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. In short, get smart!

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, you are starting a decent day and week. Nothing sensational, but nothing to complain about… A week from zero to zero? Almost. The initial part will be affected by two positive days while Wednesday and Thursday will be the “worst” days.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2022

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, DECEMBER 5, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, the luckiest among you is that of Libra: over the next few hours there will be good and beautiful news both in love and in work.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK: 28 NOVEMBER-4 DECEMBER 2022