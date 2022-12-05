Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, December 5, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday, December 5, 2022, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini , Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, today and the week in general will be very fluctuating for you since some days will not lead to the results for which you have worked so hard. Others yes. And on those you will have to concentrate fully.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 5 December 2022), the day won’t be unforgettable, but not bad either. But be careful: mid-week days will be the least positive of all, the most subdued ones to stay away from to avoid complications. The rest of the week will still be quite up and down.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, good news for you who will experience an early December day and a positive week from all points of view. The stars will be on your side and the Moon will also enter the sign on Tuesday. Think about relaxing and spending your days with those you really love.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you have a great day ahead. Furthermore, the Moon will be in the sign starting from Friday. Today – December 5, 2022 – you may suffer a little right at work or have family problems, but nothing complicated. Well then all the rest of the week.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 5 December 2022), you will have an excellent day! Don’t wait for anything else to enjoy this moment to the fullest. At the end of next week you will also have the Moon in your sign which will bring you many beautiful opportunities especially at a work level. Courage!

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, today – Monday 5 December 2022 – and the initial part of the week will not be remembered… Things will only start to get better from next weekend. Take into consideration only the positive days while for the negative ones try to do as little as possible.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, DECEMBER 5, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to the horoscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: you will have an excellent day! Don’t wait for anything else to enjoy this moment to the fullest.

