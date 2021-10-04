Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 4 October 2021 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers its forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday 4 October 2021, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, if you like a person it may be the right time to act, respecting the feelings of others. As far as work is concerned, new opportunities coming up will make you change your mind about projects that you have already been in the pipeline for some time. Change does not mean failure.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (4 October 2021), a greater positivity is coming than the weekend which was a bit too negative. As for work, an agreement could change at the last moment, even if it has been taken for a long time.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a small setback in long-standing relationships could ruin the start of the week… Be patient. As far as work is concerned, important news are expected by the end of the year, lately you have been resting a little too much on your laurels.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, you are looking for a love that does not commit you for a long time. Lazy, try to get a move on. Work: with good will you will unlock a project that has been stopped for some time, pay close attention to expenses in this month of October.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to today’s Fox horoscope (Monday, October 4, 2021), in these days you will have to recover love, after a conflicting September. Job? If something went wrong, don’t be afraid to end a worn-out business relationship.

FISH

Dear Pisces, the beginning of the week will bring some doubts about your relationship as a couple. Use your head well. As for work, you will want to do new things, but for the moment be satisfied with what is there. Do one thing at a time.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, OCTOBER 4, 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope, is that of Aquarius: excellent day for love, you are in recovery. It will take courage at work.

