Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 4 October 2021 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making the horoscope, which he exhibits on TV (in some Rai programs such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox foresee for today? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday 4 October 2021, for the signs ofAries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, from 7 October Venus will begin a positive transit in your sign, good news is coming. As for work, all requests must be made with a minimum of logic: leaving the certain for the uncertain is almost never a good idea.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (4 October 2021), if the couple is in crisis, it will be better to make a decision quickly. Clear and precise. As for the work, in the next few hours we should take stock of the situation, every now and then it is good to stop and think thoroughly.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the Moon is contrary and risks making you see black even when there is no need to be pessimistic … You will need clarity. Chapter work: you have to better manage your actions, it is likely that you have to try to put order and discipline in a completely chaotic situation.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, during the day today – Monday 4 October – try to keep under control the situations that can create discomfort in love. Jealousies are likely to lead to serious problems. Job? The professional activity needs a boost but there will be a lot to do by February to improve the situation.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 4 October 2021), a day that will lead you to confide a lot both with your partner and with friends. As far as work is concerned, big news is coming for those who have an independent activity. But be careful: it will be advisable to stop for a moment to collect ideas.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, in the next few hours you will be busy solving a relationship problem that is keeping you anxious. Work: for those who have their own business, some good news are coming, important projects especially for the end of February.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, OCTOBER 4, 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: a period of confidences in love. Well the work, satisfaction on the way.

