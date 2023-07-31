Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, July 31, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday July 31, 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the sky speaks of love and gives beautiful emotions to couples who love each other. At work, bet everything on new opportunities. Maybe it’s time to change jobs or embark on new adventures. Look around and you will see that there will be good opportunities. Make full use of them.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 31 July 2023), this sky offers positivity and resourcefulness in love and at work all your commitment will be noticed by your superiors. This way you will get something special like a raise or a promotion.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in love if you are single, try to meet new people and get back into the game. At work, the period is excellent for freelancers. Maybe you can increase your earnings and launch yourself into great interesting opportunities. You will see that you will not be disappointed, indeed you will be satisfied.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you will be able to live everything more lightly. Follow your instincts both in love and at work and look for new interesting projects to commit yourself to. You will see that everything works out and you will be able to get good opportunities. Take advantage of the next few days to rest and relax.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 31 July 2023), the stars speak of love and you may meet someone interesting. At work, the desire for new stimuli is great, make the most of it and you won’t regret it. Act now.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, throw yourself into love if there is someone that interests you. At work, something is starting to move positively. You will see that you will achieve great things in every field. It’s up to you to commit yourself and change your habits. Not everything is due to you, always remember that. You will be able to achieve major changes.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JULY 31, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Capricorn: you will see that everything works out, but you have to work harder.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO