Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, July 31, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, monday 31 July 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the day starts with a good dose of positivity and you should use it to do something nice with your partner. At work, take a little break to relax. On the other hand, we are in summer and you too need to rest and recharge your batteries.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 31 July 2023), the stars speak of love so if you’ve been in a relationship for some time you might think of making it official with a wedding. On the job news coming soon.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you might get nervous over little things but try to stay calm. Next week everything will be better both in love and at work. Take advantage of it to achieve great things in every field.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, if you are single, don’t lock yourself in the house because already today there are beautiful emotions to experience. At work, pay attention to some small mistakes with colleagues. Use your diplomacy, sometimes it is necessary to bite your tongue and not take it if something does not go as you would like.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 31 July 2023), you have a good grit and this will make you attractive in everyone’s eyes. At work, just be careful not to appear know-it-all otherwise you could unleash some jealousy.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, meetings are favored during this period so don’t stay indoors. You may find your soul mate. If you stand still and still, things don’t fall from the sky. You must act more and desire the most important changes.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JULY 31, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: excellent opportunities especially for those who are single and have been looking for a soul mate for some time. Get out of the house and commit.

