PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday 30 October 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, many favorable moments are coming for you over the next few hours at the end of October/beginning of November. This week is the perfect time to get involved and take some risks. The stars are on your side. Not everything will go smoothly, there will be many obstacles on your path. Use your head!

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (October 30, 2023), there is an air of change. Many potential innovations in your future, ready to open up new scenarios for you both in the work and sentimental spheres. You’ll have to jostle for space, but the reward at the finish line will be worth every effort. Courage!

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, too many unforeseen events await you. You have specific plans and it irritates you to change direction at the last second. The sooner you give up the obsession with perfection the better it will be for you and those around you.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, a two-sided week awaits you. The first few days will prove tiring from many points of view, a real challenge for your psychophysical balance. Take some time to recover and leave any ugliness behind once and for all. Courage. The time has come to act.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (October 30, 2023), a moment’s break wouldn’t hurt at all… These are hectic days, especially for those with short-term work goals. You can’t afford downtime if you want to reach your goal, but always staying on the move has a very high cost…

FISH

Dear Pisces, arm yourself with patience. Lots of patience. Many unpleasant situations in the next few days will only swell you with stress and negative vibrations. Take a deep breath and move on, don’t hang on to anything. It’s not worth it.

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one dhe Scorpio: there is an air of change. Many potential innovations in your future.

