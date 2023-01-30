Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday January 30, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday 30 January 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, the month of February, which is just around the corner, will bring some indecision at work and in the family. A certain situation needs to be clarified, there is some work conflict but it’s not your fault… Beware of love affairs, new horizons could open up in the next few hours. Courage, throw yourself: what do you have to lose?

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 30 January 2023), the love choices you make during the month of February will be important and who knows if someone finally hasn’t already experienced a great emotion. Venus begins a soft and interesting transit, make room for new acquaintances.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the stars over the next few hours of this January 30 will highlight your great capacity for action: by nature you prefer travel. It would be a shame to shut yourself up at home… Open up to the world. The heart seeks to experience beautiful emotions and novelties.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you always and constantly want to renew your life, for you it is an important step and when you are about to do it you calculate it a lot. Maybe too much. Sometimes you need to change your job or lifestyle to make a change. Between February and May a dream could come true.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 30 January 2023), there is a desire to move, to change your life. In short, to make a change. It cannot be ruled out that someone can end a collaboration and resume something they haven’t done for a long time. Beware love could pay the price. For those who absolutely do not want to continue a relationship, it will not be difficult to say stop and move on once and for all.

FISH

Dear Pisces, Venus in this period is hostile and even if everything is not solved with a wave of the magic wand, we can try to move forward better than we have done so far. February opens up to a better situation from a sentimental point of view. As far as work is concerned, be careful: some open disputes could lead to problems and annoyances.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JANUARY 30, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, the luckiest among you is Scorpio: Venus begins a soft and interesting transit, make room for acquaintances and meetings.

