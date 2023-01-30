Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday January 30, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday January 30, 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in the last few days someone may have pushed people away, perhaps by saying something that you didn’t like at all… Finally we come to the reckoning… We are heading towards a year that will be full of surprises for you. Be ready to welcome the news.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 30 January 2023), the week will start well thanks to the favorable Moon which will give you a big hand. Sometimes you need a jolt in life, an emotion that puts you back in the game and the greatest of the latter could concern the sentimental sphere, thanks to the presence of Venus, especially in the month of February.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, good news for you: Venus is no longer in opposition. Everyone has to choose their own life, which reference people to have. Now there are less torments and more possibilities to experience positive sensations in all areas. March is the month for big love or recovery, but February leads the way. Courage, throw yourself into new adventures.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, it is possible to have too many doubts in love. This is especially true for couples who truly love each other. Beware of gossip, gossip or envy… Sometimes they create more problems than a lack of love or interrupted contact.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 30 January 2023), many of you have tense nerves… You are agitated and tired. Mars and Venus are in a favorable aspect so you are very ready to love madly. Pay attention to economic and employment issues, there are projects to be re-discussed and you probably have to get involved in other sectors as well.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, Venus is in an interesting transit with a favorable Moon, especially during the morning. You can avoid annoyances, try to solve problems and try new solutions. Just want it! In February, look for some security in love after the many perplexities of last month…

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JANUARY 30, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Virgo: Venus is in an interesting transit with the favorable Moon. You can avoid annoyances, try to solve problems and try new solutions.

