Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 3 July 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, monday 3 July 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, this Monday begins with some difficulties which, however, you will be able to face in the best possible way. You will be able to achieve great things in every field. Don’t let your feet drag you at work. You will see that everything is fine.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 3 July 2023), sometimes you find it difficult to understand your partner but the only solution is dialogue. At work, everything is going well, so keep it up.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, this day will put your love to the test. Try to trust your partner more. As for work, take a day off. It’s true that we are at the beginning of the week, but it must be said that the stars assist and protect you, so you have excellent intuitions.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, make peace with the past, it’s the only way to better enjoy the present. As for the professional sphere, follow your instincts and not what others advise you. You will see that everything is fixed and you will be in excellent condition to get great satisfaction.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 3 July 2023), you have a strong and decisive character but sometimes you too get anxious. Try to live with fewer worries and dedicate yourself to your work with passion.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, many surprises await you. Let yourself be guided by destiny. At work you have the favor of the stars. Take advantage of it if you want to look for a new job or ask your boss for a raise.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JULY 3, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope today’s Paolo Fox is that of the Virgin: with these so positive stars you can take away great satisfactions.

