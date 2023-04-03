Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, April 3, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libras, you are entering a period of great vitality. There will be so much energy and enthusiasm in the air over the next few hours, you will be determined to face every challenge with determination. Thanks to the influence of Mars, already today – April 3, 2023 – you will be able to overcome any hitch and achieve the goals you have set for yourself.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 3 April 2023), you are experiencing a moment of uncertainty. A delicate moment. After some events, you have doubts about the sincerity of the people around you. Uncertainty that also extends to your partner and blocks you… To overcome this state of mind, it is important to speak directly and openly. Do not be afraid.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, what begins today – Monday 3 April – will be a week of work and joy. We start with momentum, ready for any challenge to always face with a smile. To avoid misunderstandings with your partner, it is better to be clear from the start and avoid any misunderstanding that could lead to quarrels…

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, during the next few hours of this April there could be some complicated moments. In the days to come, you will have to face some crucial decisions that could jeopardize your psycho-physical balance. Some issues will become overwhelming and require your full and immediate commitment. Roll up your sleeves!

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 3 April 2023), courage: splendid news is on the way both on the work and on the sentimental front. The stars seem to be in your favor and everything seems to be going well at the beginning of April. Take the opportunity to make an important leap in quality. Jump in!

FISH

Dear Pisces, a period of intense work is ahead of you. During the next few hours you will have few opportunities to dedicate yourself and those close to you. Possible some friction with those who annoy you, the important thing is to control your words and keep calm and the stars should help you in this. Your partner will always be on your side.

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Aquarius: wonderful news is coming both on the work and on the sentimental front.

