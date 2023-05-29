Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, May 29, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday 29 May 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, you have an up-and-down week ahead. So many ups and downs with quarrels and outbursts that you have to manage in the best possible way and with maximum efficiency. You will have a break at the weekend, but to resolve the situations you will have to make a final decision. Hold tight but don’t put everything off indefinitely.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 29 May 2023), you are tired of routine and want a change of scenery and acquaintances. You want to spice up your life. Make studied and well-considered moves, avoiding situations from which you would not be able to get out with agility.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the desire to explore new places will be felt over the next few hours, but you will have to resist a little longer because of the important responsibilities you have. Speed ​​up the process with timely insight.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in this moment of your life you feel loneliness even if you have many people around you… Explore the intentions of those around you and cut ties of convenience. You may be able to achieve serenity by eliminating opportunistic people from your life.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 29 May 2023), your life right now is feeling tight and you feel the need to take the next step. To carry on with your head held high. Take your future into your own hands, pursuing a dream of independence or carrying on a family project.

FISH

Dear Pisces, some conflicts disturb the days of your life, but face them with optimism and confidence. Ignore those who try to belittle your efforts and continue on your way with your head held high and without having to be accountable to anyone.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MAY 29, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Scorpio: you need sparkle in your life: make studied and well-considered moves before acting.

