Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, May 29, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday 29 May 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, days full of doubts and tensions await you. Over the next few hours, unclear situations and shy people could disturb your safety. Demand honesty from those around you and avoid useless and futile discussions.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 29 May 2023), during the next few hours of this end of May, avoid tensions and quarrels. Be serene, patient and diplomatic in dealing with others. Bite your tongue if necessary. An understanding word can resolve even complicated situations. Try to relax a bit. You deserve it.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, several projects will soon fill your mind. Don’t overdo it though and take a breather. Take things slow. Fortune will smile on you in the amorous and professional encounters you will have in the next few hours. Trust your charm and your gab…

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you may soon have to face some love headaches that will cause you agitation. Don’t make hasty decisions, let time pass. Come back to the problem when you are calmer and calmer.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 29 May 2023), the green light from the stars will give you the great opportunity to build your future. Demonstrate your best qualities and seize the opportunities that will present themselves at your door. But pay attention to the costs.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, ambitions and progress accompany you over the next few hours of this end of May 2023. Take advantage of positive unexpected events to speed up your plans. Be brave in facing romance. Jump without fear!

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MAY 29, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: ambitions and progress will accompany you over the next few hours.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces