Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 28 June 2021 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers its forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday 28 June 2021, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius is Fishes present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, during the day today and in general this week you will be quite controversial. You would like to maintain a certain balance and not get too angry with those around you, but now you realize that many situations do not go as you would like and you feel the need to change the air. Be careful not to say a few words too many, you could irritate someone.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 28 June), in love you don’t have to close the doors, even if some situation has made you suffer more than expected. You cannot expect your partner to always agree with you or think like you do. In short, you cannot get everything immediately, but you develop feelings and passions day after day.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDANT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the stars will be important to you and your sign. So many emotions and opportunities for redemption for those around you. There is no shortage of economic problems: perhaps you need to give something back to someone. Some feel like they have a ballast that pulls you down. Maybe something doesn’t convince you even from a family point of view.

ALL THE HOROSCOPES OF PAOLO FOX

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, in love it is certainly not the best week to evoke tension and clashes. As a family or with your partner, you have to talk to each other if something is no longer going the way you want. In general you must try to recover the lost serenity, which sometimes turns into melancholy. You find it hard to open up and tell what troubles you.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, this week that opens is a really flat week with few emotions. Try to stay calm if you don’t want to argue unnecessarily with those around you. Economically you need more money, but beware because you have spent too much money lately. Be cautious.

AFFINITIES FOR COUPLES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISHES

Dear Pisces, today (Monday 28 June 2021) will be a very favorable day especially for those who work in a company. This is a period to be fully exploited and absolutely not to be wasted. You may no longer be thrilled with a new project. Understand if it is worth carrying on or not. In love, cut the dead branches.

THE HOROSCOPE OF PAUL FOX 2021

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, 28 JUNE 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox today, is that of Sagittarius: the moment of redemption has arrived.

TODAY’S FORECASTS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK: JUNE 21-27, 2021