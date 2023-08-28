Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 28 August 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday 28thAugust 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, a week full of possibilities and challenges has begun for you. During the next few hours of this Monday 28 August you could be called to make important decisions. Face situations with confidence and determination.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 28 August 2023), for you it promises to be a period of great reflection and authenticity. Astral influences indicate that you may feel compelled to explore your true passions. Courage! Get busy.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the week that has just begun will bring with it new opportunities for communication and connection. The stars suggest that you may meet interesting people or engage in stimulating discussions over the next few hours. Harness your inquisitive and adaptable spirit to learn new things and broaden your perspectives.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, it’s time to highlight your practical skills. Courage! Planetary influences indicate that you may be faced with challenges related to managing resources and finances. Challenges you can easily overcome.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 28 August 2023), this week of the end of August will bring with it an energy of creative expression and authenticity. The stars suggest that you may feel inspired to share your talents and ideas with the world.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, A summer week of social connections and meaningful interactions begins for you. Astral influences mean that you may find yourself surrounded by people who share your interests and values. Perfect time to build lasting relationships.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, AUGUST 28, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: the perfect time to build lasting relationships.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces