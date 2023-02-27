Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday February 27, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday February 27, 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, during the week you will be very affectionate and sociable thanks to the influence of the Moon on your sign. Things will change over the weekend, the first of March. Mercury, in addition to promising novelties in the sentimental field, will also make you more communicative at work.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 27 February 2023), over the next few hours you will be ready to give your best: you will be lucid and concentrated and give your best at work. As far as love is concerned, Mercury’s new position could lead you to constructive communication both for you as a couple and for singles.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the week starting today – February 27, 2023 – will be a bit rough in terms of feelings due to the Moon in opposition which could create an emotional block that is difficult to overcome. As far as work is concerned, everything will go smoothly. Courage!

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the week that starts in these hours will bring you problems to face. Thanks to the favorable stars, you will overcome everything great. In love, try not to get caught up in doubts and jealousy. Moderate the terms if necessary.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 27 February 2023), the Moon in Gemini will guarantee you a more ironic and controlled way of loving than usual. Mercury in your sign will sharpen a freer and more intuitive way of loving. A good time at work is expected for you: get busy. Roll up your sleeves.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, during this week of late February and early March Mercury will pass through Aquarius but you can always count on Venus to have a positive influence on you. Very positive. In love you will experience limitless passion while at work it is time to expand the circle of collaborations.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign According to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, the luckiest among you is Scorpio: you will be lucid and concentrated and at work you will give your best.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK: 20-26 FEBRUARY 2023