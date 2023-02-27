Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday February 27, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, monday 27 February 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the week that starts today – Monday 27 February – will open with the astral combination of Venus and the Moon which will make you very sensitive to affection. In love, pay close attention to concrete relationships, be less impetuous. A good time awaits you at work.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 27 February 2023), during the next few hours of this end of February and beginning of March love will be favoured, especially starting from Friday with Venus entering the sign. You will show affection with concrete gestures and you will be very possessive of your partner. As far as work is concerned, discussions are ahead, even important ones. Try to solve everything before breaking out some real quarrel…

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the Moon in your sign over the next few hours will make you less affectionate and rationality will prevail over emotions. For this reason you will also be very nervous at work. Try to relax a bit. Avoid useless quarrels, they wouldn’t be good for you or for others.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, what begins today – Monday 27 February – will be a week dedicated to love with Venus in the sign that will make you affectionate and passionate. The Moon in the sign on Thursday will guarantee wonderful moments of affection in the domestic hearth. As for work, no more laziness. Take action with confidence and courage.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 27 February 2023), the Moon in your sign will produce a sparkling and very ambitious influence. Your sense of humor will already be very strong today and you will be able to shine (and not a little) at work. Beware of some sentimental situations that are a little tense. They will be resolved as soon as possible. Courage!

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, Venus over the next few hours will assume a favorable trine position and sensuality will be marked. Be careful not to be quarrelsome as a couple: don’t let yourself get caught up in excessive thoughts. Relax!

