Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday June 26, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday June 26, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, big changes are coming your way. Your brilliant and charming personality will allow you to make new meaningful connections, while your intuition will be a precious ally in making important decisions in various fields: from love to work.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 26 June 2023), your personality shines brightly at the end of June. Your energy and determination lead you to achieve extraordinary results in every area of ​​your life. Courage. Keep going like this!

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, your exuberant and adventurous personality over the next few hours will make you true leaders in your environment. Over the next few hours, you will turn out to be sociable, fun people. You will be able to make everyone love you. Try to maintain the inner balance between mind, body and spirit. smile!

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are determined and ambitious people and you are showing it to everyone this end of the month. This week, starting today (Monday, June 26, 2023), will bring many challenges your way, but your adaptability will help you successfully overcome them. Head down and pedal.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 26 June 2023), your personality is revealing itself in an exceptional way. Your adaptability allows you to face any situation with ease. Your qualities are admired and appreciated by those around you. People who love you, but not only. So good.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, you have a big heart and are always ready to give love and affection to others. Without personal gain. As for work, your energy and wisdom will help you excel in your career, but not only that. So good.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JUNE 26, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Aquarius: your personality is revealing itself in an exceptional way.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO