Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, December 26, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday December 26, 2022, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you are in such a hurry to finish things that you wish you had the magic wand to do everything and more. It’s not a nice habit, especially for those around you. Enjoy the present and your loved ones more, especially in these festive days.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 26 December 2022), it is a truly intense and splendid moment for those in love or looking for a relationship. There will be big news, but not immediately. You must have a little more patience.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you must pay more attention to your friends and to those who truly love you. If you have made mistakes, even quite serious ones, try to understand what happened and avoid repeating them. Keep your attention span high and avoid arguments with those around you.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2022

CANCER

Dear Cancers, compared to the past you are more open to dialogue, especially with friends. At work there are those who will try to throw a spoke in your wheels, but you go straight on your way. In the end the merits always come out and the sacrifices are repaid.

ALL PAUL FOX HOROSCOPES

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 26 December 2022), from a sentimental point of view there is no big news, especially for those who have been single for some time. Maybe the new year will bring better opportunities. Treat yourself to a few evenings of leisure at the most.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you have many thoughts on your mind and little desire to switch off. You really need a period of total relaxation, in which to relax and not have the usual chores. Put aside the usual anxieties and postpone less important commitments.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, DECEMBER 26, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Taurus: in love you will soon return to demonstrate your strength.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces