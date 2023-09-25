Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 25 September 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday 25 September 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, this day has the moon on your side so good for emotions. You could achieve great things in every field. At work there may be some small obstacles to overcome. Maybe a colleague who will try to put a spanner in your works. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 25 September 2023), be careful in love not to take the path of betrayal because it is never worth it. At work the time comes to commit and not get caught up in worries.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, if you have been in a relationship for some time you may have to face a crisis. At work everything is going well. You will see that little by little everything will get better and great satisfaction will come. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, the time has come to resolve the couple’s problems and there are tensions at work that should be addressed very calmly. Everything will be fine soon, have faith in yourself. You will see that everything will soon be fine. Roll up your sleeves.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 25 September 2023), the time has come to get busy looking for love if you are single and be very careful at work, do not establish bad relationships with colleagues. You will see that everything will soon be fine, but you must be diplomatic and available.

FISH

Dear Pisces, there are various things to talk about with your partner, use this day to do so. You are always very busy and focused at work, keep it up. You will see that long-term problems are overcome sooner than expected. Everything will be fine soon.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Capricorn: if there are couple problems it is better to face them and resolve them. Talk to each other and clarify before it’s late.

