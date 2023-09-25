Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 25 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday 25th September 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, this day starts off on the right foot so if you have to face some important discussion in love, do it. At work everything is going well. You now have a solid and well-known position. Those around you are able to appreciate and respect you.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 25 September 2023), you have a great desire to fall in love to the point of even overlooking a betrayal. At work it’s time to make choices.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, this day will be very interesting from the point of view of feelings. This month you haven’t given much space to love but now it’s time to make up for it. At work, if you are creative you will have great satisfaction. You will see that everything will soon be fine.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, the stars’ invitation is to be cautious in love and at work to keep strong worries at bay. You have so many thoughts in your head that take away your sleep and serenity, but you will be able to understand which way to go and what decisions to make for your own good and that of those around you.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 25 September 2023), you could suddenly fall in love and it would be a beautiful thing. You really need it, after all you’ve been single for a long time. At work, the time has come to aim high, you have all it takes to succeed.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the time has come to experience love with great freedom and without too many thoughts. There is a bit of accumulated fatigue at work. Maybe not everything is going right. You need to rest, but the weekend is over and a new week is about to begin.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, SEPTEMBER 25, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Gemini: there are excellent prospects for lovers or even for those who are single and looking for a soul mate.

