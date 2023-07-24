Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday July 24, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday July 24, 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, if there’s someone you like, don’t hesitate to step forward. You will see that everything works out, but you have to get the most out of your possibilities. At work, new projects should be completed as soon as possible. Also because now the holiday period begins.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 24 July 2023), in love you feel the need for new stimuli to give your relationship a little boost. At work, it’s better not to fuel controversy. You will see that soon everything is fixed, better to use a little more diplomacy.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, if you are still single what are you waiting for to look around you? On the other hand, summer is the best period for those looking for new adventures, even for one night. At work there are changes and new perspectives for the future. Maybe a nice promotion.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in love you need more positivity. Push away the negative elements that only bring you down. At work, keep in mind what your life goals are and move accordingly. You will see that soon everything is fixed, but never let your guard down.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 24 July 2023), be careful in love because it is the day for discussions. On the working side, the desire to get back into the game is great and you will soon get the recognition you deserve. A pay raise or promotion is what you need.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, this day will give beautiful emotions in love and you will be more charming than ever. At work, if you are looking for stability, you will soon have opportunities to seize. You will see that everything is fixed, but have a little patience.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JULY 24, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: excellent day in love, get ready to experience strong emotions. Don’t be found unprepared.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO