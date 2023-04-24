Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, April 24, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday April 24, 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, during the week that starts today – April 24, 2023 – you will be much less emotional thanks to the influence of the Moon which will also make you more ironic and likeable than usual. In love, you want to abandon the old schemes, speeding up the situation you are experiencing a little…

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 24 April 2023), during the next few hours you will be very skeptical in love due to Mercury in opposition which will row against you, also making you very stubborn and inflexible. A little too much… In love, the Moon will be favorable and couples will be able to deepen beautiful sensations, living love in depth.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the week that starts today – April 24, 2023 – will open for you with the Moon in opposition to Gemini but starting tomorrow you will have clearer ideas, especially as regards the sentimental sphere. Take courage. We need a leap in the dark. Jump in!

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, during the next few hours of this Monday (but not only) you will have the Moon against you: inconstancy and lack of psychophysical balance are on the way. To balance the situation there will instead be Mercury which will make you more expansive and exciting towards your partner. Ups and downs.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 24 April 2023), during the week you will be very romantic and dreamy thanks to the favorable influences of the Moon and Venus. Try not to be hasty in love, some decisions taken could be ruinous… Think carefully about what to do.

FISH

Dear Pisces, the next few hours of this April 24th will be tense for feelings… Tension that will lead you to assume a changing and fluctuating attitude. The Moon will make affections more romantic, deep and sensitive than expected.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, APRIL 24, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, the luckiest among you is Libra: the Moon will make you more ironic and likeable.

