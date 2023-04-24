Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, April 24, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, monday 24 April 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, over the next few hours of this April 24, 2023 you will have a favorable Moon which will above all animate the sentimental sphere, making it more curious and stimulating. Many couples will find the feeling that was recently a little lost … Everything will return to normal. For singles, thanks to Venus, important emotions are on the way.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 24 April 2023), during the next few hours you will be very reflective thanks to Mercury. In love, singles will have very clear ideas about what they want; couples will make a real revolution, for the better. The turning point has come. Beware of a slightly nervous Moon, bite your tongue before saying too much.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, during the next few hours you will feel much more romantic thanks to Venus which will guarantee you very deep sensations with your partner. Those who are in a couple will feel more romantic and dreamy while singles will be more rational. Beware of a slightly tense Moon, especially later in the week starting today, April 24th.

CANCER

Dear Cancerians, for you Cancerians it will be a week full of love thanks to the proximity of Mercury. News in sight also for singles: good news is coming for you, especially in love. In the middle of the week the Moon will be very motherly, romantic and protective. So great news for you.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 24 April 2023), feelings will take flight and will be livelier, deeper than usual and you will be very affectionate. Over the weekend the Moon will enter your sign and you will want to be the center of attention, demanding that the people around you do not neglect you. Enjoy the week.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, during the week starting today – April 24th – you will be much more resilient. With your partner in love you will feel more relaxed and promising. You will have to try to change what is wrong with accuracy, avoiding making hasty decisions. I recommend: one step at a time…

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, APRIL 24, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope today’s Paolo Fox is that of Aries: the favorable Moon will above all animate the love sphere making it more curious and stimulating than usual.

