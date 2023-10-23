Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 23 October 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday 23 eightbre 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, over the next few hours of this Monday 23 October 2023 you will have enough energy to invest your time as best as possible and enjoy the results. Despite the irregular hours and the hard work you put in, your health will still be good.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 23 October 2023), over the next few hours you could receive something important. Your partner might plan something special for you, so prepare to be surprised. Enjoy the moment without always thinking about the future. The future is now.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, treating those who work with you in the right way will earn you a lot of points. Even the respect that perhaps some think they have lost. As far as love and feelings in general are concerned, peace will prevail. This is important since it will allow you to rest. Some of you will enjoy a trip. A nice trip.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, during the next few hours of this Monday 23 October you will be tempted to spend. To indulge in some vice or luxury. Try not to bite off more than you can chew. Health is good, even for those who don’t treat themselves very well…

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 23 October 2023), over the next few hours you will be able to assert your authority at work. As? Working well and with passion. A young man from the family is likely to cause a pleasant surprise. Travel or travel in general is good.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you will have to face a competitive situation. Very competitive. Don’t panic: you will succeed great. You will be totally at ease. As for love, someone you have a weakness for could come looking for you… Let them find you!

