Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday January 23, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday 23 January 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libras, a fantastic week is about to start for you born under this sign. Even if the stories of the past cause some discomfort, everything will be fine. Don’t be afraid. As far as work is concerned, the arrival of important opportunities to be seized on the fly cannot be excluded.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 23 January 2023), what is starting for you will be a discreet week. In married life the desire to discuss will return, while at work the situation is currently a bit blocked, but nothing catastrophic. Try to force your hand…

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, if a union has failed (even important ones), now you need to understand the reason and find the right solution. As far as work is concerned, there will be the opportunity to closely follow the evolution of an important project.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, a decent week at the end of January awaits you. In love the stars will ask for clarity, while in work there are those who are tired, very tired. Try to get some rest. You deserved it after the many results obtained recently.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 23 January 2023), couples in crisis must find time to be together. Only in this way everything will improve quickly. As far as work is concerned, there is turmoil in the air. But don’t worry: it could prove productive. Courage!

FISH

Dear Pisces, couples who have been in a bond for some time will want to define it in a short time. Clarify once and for all. As far as work is concerned, good ideas will come to be exploited and developed. Courage!

