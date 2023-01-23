Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday January 22, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday January 22, 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, a good week is about to start for you. Over the next few hours, radical changes will come in the life of the couple, while at work it will be necessary to get busy, however, avoiding the haste that in the past has been a bad advisor… Calm down. No one is after you!

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 23 January 2023), an improvement is expected in love stories that have been difficult in the past, complicated to manage. As far as work is concerned, the planets speak of good projects ahead. Courage.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, a discreet week is shaping up for you. Nothing to write home about, but it could be worse. In married life someone is looking for stability, while in work what will begin in the next few days will be the ideal time to think about new ideas. New projects on the horizon. Go get them!

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancer, during the next few hours of this Monday 23 January 2023 there could be moments of great turmoil, while what is about to begin at work will be a period of change.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 23 January 2023), a discreet week awaits you. As for work, someone will have difficulties related to property. In love it will be enough to keep emotions under control. Calm down and look forward with confidence.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, in general, a good week at the end of January is expected for you. But be careful: even the best couples could soon have a bad day, while in the professional field everything will soon have to be reviewed. Will soon pass.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JANUARY 23, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Taurus: an improvement in love stories is expected.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces