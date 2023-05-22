Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, May 22, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday 22 May 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, a decidedly important week awaits you especially to talk about money. You have great opportunities in mind that could find fertile ground in the next few weeks of your life.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 22 May 2023), Jupiter in your sign gives you a great capacity for action. You will be able to move at your best… Love? If you think you’ve found the right person, this could be the right day to sink the shot. You have a very good chance of making it! You have to believe it!

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the Sun is in clear opposition in your sign right now and this is slowing down negotiations and agreements. July will be an important month. Next week you can benefit from the Moon on your side.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, physical decline in sight for many of you. Soon there will be a recovery phase that you shouldn’t underestimate. During this time you could build something important thanks to your intuition. Someone will try to throw mud on you. Go ahead without taking it into account.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 22 May 2023), over the next few hours of this month you will be able to put into practice ideas that are unthinkable for others. All thanks to your great creativity. Work? In this period you will put your skills into play. But be careful: a little tiredness could cause delays.

FISH

Dear Pisces, Over the next few hours of this Monday, May 22, 2023, some of you haven’t had time to dedicate to your loved one. It’s time to get away from negative thoughts. Abandon the apathy that often grips you.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MAY 21, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Aquarius: over the next few hours you will be able to put into practice ideas that for others are unthinkable.

