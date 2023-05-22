Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, May 22, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday 22nd May 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, over the next few hours of this May 2023 you will have the sensation of having overcome a great obstacle and this is due to the fact that you will be able to benefit from a more serene astral picture than in recent days, especially in love. Courage, go forward on this road with confidence and tranquillity.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 22 May 2023), a small moment of stress awaits you; try to avoid discussions in the family and not… All the past week you have been subject to sudden mood swings, now it will be important to avoid saying things that you don’t mean. Bite your tongue.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in this phase of your life you will have to be more practical and calm than usual. Keep expenses at bay and avoid taking longer steps than you can leg. Now you will have to decide which path to take, not only from a professional point of view.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you want to talk about love without any mask, without filters. Many will want to get rid of a big “boulder” that you have been carrying around for some time. Generally you are a very loyal person but some changes in mood can lead you to make mistakes. Courage!

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 22 May 2023), a decidedly subdued week awaits you: many may feel tired and someone will sleep badly. Definitely bad. In love you will have to be cautious and not be in a hurry to get answers.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, during the next few hours the stars promise you a lot of sincerity. Despite some practical problems, with the dissonant Sun, strong perplexities could arise and every decision will have to be taken in a determined way.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MAY 22, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: your astral picture will be more serene than in the last days.

