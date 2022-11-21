Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday November 21, 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday November 21, 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libras, luck will really be on your side over the next few days of this week which starts today. Pay attention only to today and to Thursday where you could have some problems in love. Bite your tongue if necessary…

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 21 November 2022), a positive week is starting. Things will go great especially over the next weekend and especially on Sunday. The smile is finally back.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a calm, serene day awaits you. But the peace won’t last very long: Saturday and Sunday will in fact be two rather negative days both at work and in love. A piece of advice: avoid taking unnecessary initiatives. Why make those around you serve you?

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are starting a fantastic week: seven exceptional days await you that you have been waiting for for a long time. In addition, the Moon and Venus will soon enter your sign and make you fly in love. Enjoy the moment!

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 21 November 2022), the day will be positive. But don’t rest too much on your laurels, stay alert… Soon, however, the Moon will enter your sign which will also make you experience an excellent weekend. Relationships are good.

FISH

Dear Pisces, during today – Monday 21 November – you will experience positive and other negative phases. The next few days will be better from the point of view of luck while during the weekend you can experience problems. Keep calm. No need to lose your head and create problems…

The sign According to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, the luckiest among you is Capricorn: you are starting a fantastic week. Seven exceptional days await you that you have been waiting for for a long time.

