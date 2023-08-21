Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 21 August 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday 21 August 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the weekend will travel with the Moon in your sign and will involve singles who want to rewrite the page of feelings; for stable couples, however, a quiet period is approaching. Pacific.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 21 August 2023), shortly after the weekend, exactly Tuesday, important clarifications will arrive for singles. For couples, on the other hand, they won’t have to pull too much in the next few days.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the most important thing for singles in the coming days will be to have clear ideas; couples will have the opportunity to resolve any misunderstandings that have recently arisen.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the coming days for you will be days of casual encounters especially for the most willing singles. Couples will recover some of the lost relationship.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 21 August 2023), swearing eternal love in the next few days will not seem right to you. Singles in these hours of August will be looking for spaces of freedom and at the same time a person with whom to share projects and ideals.

FISH

Dear Pisces, shortly after the weekend for singles will be the right time to make important meetings; in couples, on the other hand, it will be possible to talk with serenity. Tackling problems and solving them.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 21, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Sagittarius: couples will have the opportunity to resolve any misunderstandings that have recently arisen.

