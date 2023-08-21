Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 21 August 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday 21stAugust 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the weekend you are experiencing will kick off a period in which great satisfaction will come in the workplace but not only; in married life, on the other hand, some discomfort is not excluded. Try to hold on and carry on with your head held high over the next week.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 21 August 2023), over the next few days of this month of August new stories could be born far from the usual environment. Double caution will be needed, especially if there is an ex with whom disputes are still open.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, too many singles waste time with impossible loves, stories with no future that lead nowhere. Don’t worry: the next few days won’t be difficult and the most willing will make even very important couple projects.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, this will be an uncertain August weekend for singles you are experiencing: something will not add up in love. For couples, the weekend will open a heavy week, especially for those who live together.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 21 August 2023), the time may have come for singles to date someone. A person who could be important to you. For couples, the new week could be a bit controversial and complicated to manage.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, singles must limit mistrust, while couples who have given more space to work in recent months must now make up for lost time in the recent past.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, AUGUST 21, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: a great satisfaction is coming for many of you.

