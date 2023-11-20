Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 20 November 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday 20 November 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, luck will really be on your side over the next few days of this new week. Pay attention only to today and Thursday where you might have some problems in love. Bite your tongue if necessary… Sometimes you need to count to ten before opening your mouth if you don’t want to argue with those around you.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 20 November 2023), a positive week is starting. Things will go great especially over the next weekend and in particular on Sunday. Finally the smile returns. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a calm, peaceful day awaits you. But the peace won’t last very long: Saturday and Sunday will in fact be two slightly negative days both at work and in love. A piece of advice: avoid taking unnecessary initiatives. Why make those around you nervous? Roll up your sleeves and you’ll see that everything will soon be fine.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are starting a fantastic week: seven exceptional days await you that you have been waiting for for a long time. Furthermore, the Moon and Venus will soon enter your sign and will make you fly in love. Enjoy the moment!

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 20 November 2023), the day will be positive. But don’t rest too much on your laurels, stay alert… Soon, however, the Moon will enter your sign which will also make you experience an excellent weekend. Relationships as a couple are good.

FISH

Dear Pisces, on this day you will experience positive and negative phases. The next few days will be better from the point of view of luck while during the weekend you may experience problems. Stay calm. There’s no point in losing your head and causing problems…

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Capricorn: you are starting a fantastic week. Seven exceptional days await you that you have been waiting for for a long time.

