Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 20 November 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Monday 20th November 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the day will be divided into two parts: it will start well, but everything could “get worse” soon… Thursday and Friday will be subdued. So try to conserve some energy for the bad days ahead.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 20 November 2023), try to evaluate situations well before acting, before making your move. Dedicate yourself with more passion to love and your partner over the next few hours. He deserves.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, it will be very challenging for you but not negative. What will get on your nerves will be work but also the sentimental situation which seems to have reached a point of stalemate. Don’t worry: over the next weekend the situation will appear clearer and you will smile again.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, in the next few hours try to plan your future. Don’t neglect risky situations: you could in fact have problems both in love and at work. You will see that everything will soon fall into place and there will be excellent opportunities for success in every field. Have faith in yourself and those around you.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 20 November 2023), a splendid day awaits you both at work and in love. Pay attention only to the risky situations that may arise more or less in the middle of the week. You will see that soon everything will be fine.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, excellent news for both work and love. The best day will certainly be Wednesday but in any case every day next week will be excellent. To be enjoyed to the full.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, NOVEMBER 20, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Virgo: excellent news for work and love.

