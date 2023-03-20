Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, March 20, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday March 20, 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, a bittersweet week is starting. For many of you there will be many headaches both in the office and at home, but nothing that you cannot face and overcome, thanks also to the support of the Moon. More than an aura of optimism, you are surrounded by an aura of realism and, at times, resignation.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 20 March 2023), deep breaths and meditation will be your best friends over the next few hours. You are facing a very delicate period in which you cannot afford any missteps of any kind. Keep your emotions in check and avoid unnecessary arguments.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, many of you during today – March 20, 2023 – will be more energized than ever in these last days of March. You ooze energy from every pore and you don’t know how to make the best use of it, which is why many of you will risk feeling a little too restricted by everyday life. Don’t underestimate the importance of a hobby, but neither will your partner…

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the time has come for some important clarifications that you have been avoiding lately. There is far too much uncertainty right now regarding many important aspects of your life. It’s time to sit down at a table and brush off some of the fog that has recently gathered. However, try to avoid aggressive discussions, you risk creating a rift both at work and in love.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 20 March 2023), a change of pace is on the way. Be ready. So far you have let yourself be guided by the desires of others, you have let yourself be carried away by the current. You have been feeling the need to take control for some time now, to change direction at will. Do it with courage and confidence!

FISH

Dear Pisces, there is great optimism in the air. The month of March will close giving you the support of the stars in almost every aspect of your life. It’s time to dare, to take risks, to get involved and try to close important cases.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MARCH 20, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: there is great optimism. The month of March will close giving you the support of the stars in almost every aspect of your life.

