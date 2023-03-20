Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday, March 20, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as Your Facts) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, monday 20 March 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, during the week that begins today – March 20, 2023 – you will have favorable Venus which will give you harmonious days, even if many of you. As far as work is concerned, your commitments give you no respite and you begin to suffer from the “distance” of your partner.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 20 March 2023), romance is in the air. Love in this period is booming, you and your partner are on the same wavelength. Try to carve out as much time as possible to cultivate your relationship as a couple.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, many of you will experience frustration over the next few hours of this March. One hasn’t been good lately, both in the office, a source of great stress, and in private… There will be squabbles and arguments both in the family and in the sentimental sphere, which will only inflate your nervousness. Be patient. Bite your tongue before you overdo it.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, your heart is pounding very, very hard this week. Your current relationship is progressing just fine, and could evolve further. Maybe there are the right foundations to create something important, it’s up to you to make the next move with courage and confidence. Anyone who has had conflicts with their partner in recent weeks will finally have a chance to reach a compromise. Calm.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 20 March 2023), don’t exaggerate… Bite your tongue instead of roaring against everything and everyone… You have a lot of anger inside and you risk venting it towards the wrong people who are not to blame… Try to distract yourself by keeping yourself busy as much as possible. Think of something else.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, impatience is king over the next few hours. Many, many different pending situations in various areas of your life exasperate you like never before in this period. You want results, immediately, you can no longer submit to the comforts of others. The sooner you sort this mess out, the sooner you can get back to your normal daily life.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MARCH 20, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope today’s Paolo Fox is that of Taurus: romanticism is in the air. Love is booming, you and your partner are on the same wavelength.

