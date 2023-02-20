Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday February 20, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday February 20, 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, you are still not sure you know what you are really looking for in love but you certainly need to experience more intriguing sensations. It’s time to start planning some interesting trips, perhaps with your partner. Something that relaxes you and can really help you.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 20 February 2023), romantic relationships need to recover from a difficult period. The week that is starting will be monotonous and you will be very busy with your commitments but at the same time you will have to try not to neglect your partner too much. Try a little.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, Mars in transit in your sign will affect your mood and this will ensure that you face the day with a decidedly upbeat and optimistic tone. Beware of some small deception by a person you know very well… Courage, make a little effort.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, during the next few hours of this Monday February 20 you will be annoyed by those who fill you with false illusions but, fortunately, you don’t always attach much importance to their words. Try to spend a quiet week even in love. Find some ideas to please your partner.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 20 February 2023), during the week that has just begun, very heated days will alternate with days that will see you decidedly subdued. Your mood in the next few hours will play a fundamental role in relationships, both in love and at work.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, during the week (already today) that is about to begin you will have to take some free time to spend a few hours in the company of your loved ones. Also try to find time for your partner… Don’t neglect him.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one Sagittarius: Transiting Mars will affect your mood in a positive way.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK: 13-19 FEBRUARY 2023