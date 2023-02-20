Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday February 20, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as Your Facts) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, monday 20 February 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, starting today – Monday 20 February 2023 – you will experience days that are not exactly positive as regards feelings in general. You still have doubts about the history you are living because you don’t see any outlet in the future. As for the work, you will receive good news. In short, the week for many of you will proceed with ups and downs.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Monday 20 February 2023), the week that you will experience starting from the next few hours will be particularly eventful at least until Thursday. Try to keep stress under control and not pour your fears and neuroses on your partner. What’s his fault?

TWINS

Dear Gemini, very positive days await you especially in love since Venus will already be positive today. Couples will experience an unusual wind of passion. As far as work is concerned, great satisfactions are foreseen for many of you. In the middle of the week you may have to face some unexpected events, but nothing to worry about.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, very positive hours await you. You will have the stars accompanying you for the next seven days. Little news could come in love and at work. Ready to welcome everything with open arms?

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 20 February 2023), complications in love are getting worse due to an unpromising Moon… Try to avoid unpleasant arguments with your partner: why create quarrels and disagreements? What would be good for you?

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, yours will be a good week: over the next few hours you will be able to make the best use of the opportunities you will have. And there won’t be many. As far as work is concerned, your commitment is paying off and every sacrifice will soon be well rewarded. Courage!

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: over the next few hours you will be able to make the best use of the opportunities you will have.

