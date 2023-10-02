Paolo Fox horoscope today | Monday 2 October 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todayMonday 2 October 2023, for signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you may have some difficulties in love: couples have to resolve problems that arose over the last two months. Don’t overdo your work commitments. You can’t do everything. Give yourself priorities. You will see that everything will be fine. Roll up your sleeves. Sooner or later the problems come home to roost, always remember that.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 2 October 2023), an interesting week under the banner of Venus is about to begin. A simple friendship could become something more and flashbacks are possible. For couples it is the right time to recover a separation. As far as work is concerned, good news is expected.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, pay attention to loves that are too distant or unattainable since you could be undecided between two stories between the past and the present. Watch out for expenses. Lately you’ve spent beyond your means and now your wallet is crying. Try to curb the compulsive buying instinct a little.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, a period of more reflection than action is beginning in which it is possible to be asked to choose between two stories. Couples need to find serenity again. As far as work is concerned, responsibility and the desire to get involved increases.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Monday 2 October 2023), tensions for singles this week while couples can find serenity again: relationships that are jeopardized are at risk. Unrest at work too. Don’t worry: everything passes.

FISH

Dear Pisces, Venus could bring great love while couples in crisis will be able to recover lost ground. As far as work is concerned, there can be great satisfaction on the way. You will see that everything will soon be fine and you will be able to get great satisfaction in every field.

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Scorpio: a simple friendship could become something more.

